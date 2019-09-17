News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Propane Leak Causes Evacuations in Miller County

A gas leak in Miller County led to some scary moments and evacuations Monday night. The Iberia Rural Fire Protection District responded to a leak near some propane storage cylinders on Highway 17 near Loblolly Lane north of Iberia. The initial call came in shortly after 7:30. One of five tanks at the facility was dispelling a large amount of propane from a pressure relief valve. Residents within a half-mile radius were evacuated and Highway 17 was shut down. Firefighters sprayed the tanks with roughly 3500 gallons of water to keep them cool and prevent further releases. The leak was contained and the evacuation lifted shortly before 9:30 p.m. Iberia was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff, Tuscumbia Fire, the Highway Patrol, and the Miller County Ambulance District.

