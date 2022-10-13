Proposal For APTS In Camdenton Going To Board Of Alderman For Final Decision

A developer’s housing proposal for a Camdenton property is “down but not out” following a Planning and Zoning vote last evening.

The committee voted to recommend against a zoning-change request from Greater Ozarks Real Estate Holdings, but the matter will now go to the city board of alderman for a final decision.

Greater Ozarks wants the current commercial C-3 zoning to be changed to residential R-3 to allow the apartment complex proposed for the vacant 3-point-1 acre property located on Ha Ha Cut Thru at Hollyhock, near the County Sheriff’s Department.

Opponents to the proposal cite concerns about drainage problems the project could cause as well as traffic impacts.

The developer disputes those concerns and says the 88 units will be affordable and are greatly needed in that area.