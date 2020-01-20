Proposal Would Set Daylight Saving Time as New Standard in Missouri

Daylight Saving Time, as we know it in Missouri, could be a thing of the past if a handful of state representatives get their way. The lake area’s Suzie Pollock has signed on to be a co-sponsor of the bill which would establish the “New Standard Time Pact” and allow member states to abstain from the observation of federal daylight saving time provisions. Once the coalition of states entering the pact reaches 20, each state would then switch clocks to daylight saving for the final time. The bill has been read twice in the House and referred to the Downsizing State Government Committee.