Prosecutor Says Homicide Remains Under Investigation

There’s still no new information on a homicide investigation in Morgan County. In early May the Sheriff’s office responded to an apparent domestic situation in Stover. When they arrived on scene they found a distraught woman and the body of 79-year old Thomas Chandler, Senior. In a press release issued at the time, Sheriff Norman Dills labeled the case as a homicide. No arrests have been made although the Sheriff says he does not believe anyone else is in danger. When contacted for additional information, Morgan County Prosecutor Dustin Dunklee said the case remains under investigation and declined any additional comment.