Prosecutor to Seek Death Penalty in Campground Beating Death

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a man accused of murder in Miller County.  John Powell is set to stand trial September 11th for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.  He allegedly beat a man and dragged him behind a vehicle during a dispute at a campground below the Bagnell Dam last September.  Prosecutor Benjamin Winfrey has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case.  It’s alleged that during the beating, Powell nearly severed his victim’s fingers and taunted him, asking him which ones he wanted him to cut off first.  55-year old Mark Johnson died in the hospital several days after the initial assault. 

