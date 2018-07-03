News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Prosecutors Given More Freedom to Pursue Sex Offense Charges

Prosecutors in Missouri trying to pursue charges against those committing sex crimes against children will no longer have their hands tied by a statute of limitations…that’s according to Lake Area State Representative Diane Franklin. Franklin says House Bill-819, already signed into law, contains a number of other provisions which allow for prosecution to go on even if the case is more than 30 years old pass the time an alleged victim turned 18. The bill also included language allowing prosecutors to pursue cases within 30 years of the identification of the source of DNA found at a crime scene, even if the statute of limitations on the alleged crime has run out. The new law, according to Representative Franklin, is wide-ranging and takes aim at ensuring the health and well-being of our children.

Filed Under: Local News

