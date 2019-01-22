Prosecutors Say They’ll Stop Prosecuting Low-Level Marijuana Possession Cases

Some prosecutors across the state are starting to give free passes to some people that would otherwise be considered criminals under current state law. According to a report from the Associated Press, prosecutors in some of the state’s larger urban areas are saying they will no longer prosecute low-level marijuana possession cases. The latest to join the growing list is St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell. The St. Louis city attorney and Jackson County prosecutors have made similar proclamations. Totaled together, their jurisdictions include roughly 2.1 million of the state’s 6.1 million residents.