PSC Approves Ameren Renewable Choice Program

A plan to allow businesses and municipalities to increase their use of renewable energy has been given the thumbs up by state regulators.  The Public Service Commission has approved the Renewable Choice Program by Ameren Missouri.  Under the plan, Ameren is able to purchase up to 200 megawatts of energy from renewable sources based on commitments from customers including large businesses, cities, and universities.  The goal is to eventually allow those entities to receive 100% of their purchased power from renewable sources. 

