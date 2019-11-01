PSC Cold Weather Rule Now in Effect

A regulatory rule designed to prevent people from having heat sources cutoff during the winter is now officially in effect. The Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule was created in 1977and goes into effect November 1st each year. The rule prohibits disconnection of services when temperatures are predicted to drop below 32 within 24 hours. It also provides more lenient payment options and requires providers to except budget payments and provide more notices prior to disconnecting any services. The rule applies only to natural gas and electric utilities under PSC jurisdiction. Municipally operated systems, cooperatives, and companies providing propane delivery by truck are not included.