PSC Makes Decision On Evergy Request

The Missouri Public Service commission has made a decision in the Evergy Missouri West Securitization Case.

According to the PSC, Evergy is allowed to issue securitized utility tariff bonds for costs incurred during the February 2021 winter weather event.

The bonds will allow the company to recover costs that went into restoring power to portions of the area, including Benton County.

The storm brought massive cold spikes into the region, causing electrical blackouts and high natural gas prices during the event for all lake residents.

A full report on the PSC’s decision can be found below: