Puberty Blocking Bill Introduced by Pollock

The “i’s” have been dotted and the “t’s” crossed for a bill which has been filed for consideration in this year’s General Assembly aimed at outlawing “puberty blocking” in Missouri. Lake Area Representative Suzie Pollock introduced House Bill-2051 which would adds a section of State law charging a person with child abuse or neglect for helping, coercing or providing for a child to undergo any surgical or hormonal treatment for the purpose of gender re-assignment…

Pollock goes onto say the basic premise behind the bill is to protect our children in Missouri…

Pollock’s “puberty blocking” bill has been read a first and second time in the House but, at the current time, does not appear on the calendar for further consideration.