The next meeting to take public comment about the multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan for Miller County has been put on the calendar.

The meeting, to be spearheaded by the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments, will begin at 6pm on the evening of Tuesday, the 21st of this month, at the Eldon Community Center.

The hazard mitigation plan is a blueprint for the county to follow in the case of a natural disaster by reducing or eliminating the long-term risks to human life and property from the natural hazards.

The hazard mitigation meeting is open to the public.