Public Forum on Lodging Tax, Soccer Complex Tonight

Voters in Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties will head to the polls next Tuesday to decide on a proposed increase in lodging taxes to help fund a new soccer complex in Osage Beach. You have a chance to learn more about the complex and the tax increase at a public forum scheduled for this evening. It will held at the POA in Four Seasons beginning at 6pm. The decision before voters is whether to raise the lodging tax to the maximum 6%. That amounts to a 3% increase in Morgan and Camden counties and a 1% hike in Miller County.