Public Forums Planned on Proposed Soccer Complex

The public will have some opportunities to learn more and ask questions about the latest proposal for a tournament soccer complex in the lake region. Tri-County Lodging has scheduled a pair of public information forums ahead of a scheduled vote on an increase in lodging taxes that would help fund the project. The Arrowhead Development Group has donated 51 acres of land for the project, and the city of Osage Beach and the TCLA reached an agreement to bond, design, build, own, and operate the facility. The lodging tax vote November 5th is the next major step in the development. The public forums will be held Tuesday, October 1st at The Exchange Venue in Camdenton and October 28th at the Four Seasons POA Community Center. Both will run from 6-8pm. You can also get more information at www.votelakesoccer.com.

