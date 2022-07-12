A public hearing is set for this week in Camdenton to take comments for, or against, a re-zoning request for some 609 acres which are expected to eventually become part of a major development.

The planning and zoning commission will hold the public hearing which is seeking to change the current zoning from AG-1 to Planned Unit Development.

The rezoning would allow the property now owned by MO Lake Development to be used for a variety of uses including commercial and residential.

The city recently annexed the overall 2,000 acres leading to the next step for the development.

The public hearing and any subsequent action to be taken by the Camdenton Planning and Zoning Commission takes place, Tuesday, at 6pm in city hall.