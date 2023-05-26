Public Invited To Help Develop Laclede County Hazard Mitigation Plan

Stakeholders throughout Laclede County and the general public are invited to take part in a “kick-off” Hazard Mitigation Planning meeting which is on the calendar for June 14th.

May 25, 2023 (Lebanon, MO.)- Stakeholders throughout Laclede County are invited to participate in a ‘kick-off’ Hazard Mitigation Planning meeting hosted by the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments on Wednesday, June 14th,2023 at 1:00 pm at the Laclede County Office of Emergency Management 200 N. Adams Ave, Lebanon, MO.

The purpose of the meeting will be to review and evaluate Natural Hazards that may impact Laclede County, the results of which will be included in the 2023 Hazard Mitigation Plan.

This will be the first of three public meetings to be hosted by the LOCLG who is tasked with the completion of a new Hazard Mitigation Plan every five years to qualify Laclede County assets for FEMA assistance following a declared natural disaster.

For more information on the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments go to www.loclg.org