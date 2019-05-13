Public Meeting Planned at Lake of the Ozarks State Park

The public is invited to learn more and share their thoughts about the state’s parks. Each year the Department of Natural Resources holds a series of informational meetings in the parks all around the state. They say it’s a chance to answer questions and see what the people think about the parks and the way that they operate. Lake of the Ozarks State Park will be hosting one of those meetings this coming week. It’s scheduled for Thursday, May 16th at 6pm on Highway 134 off 42. For more information call 573-348-2694.