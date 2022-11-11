Public Meeting to Discuss Route 54 Improvements in Camdenton

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will host a public meeting on Tuesday, November 15, to discuss proposed improvements along U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton.

Motorists and area residents are invited to the meeting, which will take place from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Camdenton-Area Chamber of Commerce office, located at 739 West U.S. Highway 54 in Camdenton.

Those in attendance will be able to examine the proposed improvements, ask questions, and leave comments for MoDOT staff.

The project consists of widening Route 54 to five lanes; two eastbound lanes, two westbound lanes, and a center turn lane from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill Road.

The project also includes the construction of curb and gutter, new paved approaches, and drainage enclosures.

Details on the project can be found at http://modot.org/Camdenton54Widening.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org.

