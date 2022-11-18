News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Public Safety Grants Being Made Available

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 17, 2022 ,
The Missouri Department of Public Safety is making 3.6 million dollars available in grant funding to help local and state agencies fight cyber-security issues.

The competitive grants consist of individual awards up to $200-thousand to help with the purchases of equipment along with planning, organizing and training exercises associated with managing and reducing cyber-security risks.

There is a 10-percent match requirement from those who apply for one of the grants.

Applications are only being accepted through the department of public safety website.

December 16 is the deadline to apply.

