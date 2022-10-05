News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Pulaski County Crash Results In Drug Arrests

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Oct 4, 2022 , ,

A man from Devils Elbow faces multiple charges after a two vehicle crash in Pulaski County.

It happened at 4:30 yesterday (Monday) afternoon on Highway 28 near Happy Drive.

State troopers say that Kaylene Martian from Rolla was slowing down for traffic when she was rear-ended by Mathew Melching’s pickup truck.

A passenger in Martian’s van was taken to Phelps Health with moderate injuries.

Melching is charged with drug and drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, careless driving, and driving without a valid license.

He’s been placed on a 24 hour hold in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville.

