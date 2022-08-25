News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Pulaski County Man Arrested For Robbing Uranus

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Aug 22, 2022 , , ,

A theft investigation leads to an arrest in Pulaski County.

20-year-old Ryan Andrew Christian of St. Robert is accused of breaking into Uranus on Z highway on August 11th and stealing at least seven hundred fifty dollars.

He was arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of burglary and stealing.

Christian pleaded not-guilty.

Judge Colin Long ordered him to appear for a counsel status hearing on August 23rd.

He also faces a preliminary hearing on September 12th.

