Pulaski County Sheriff To Close Lobby Doors After Hours Due To Staffing Woes

The doors to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department lobby will be remaining closed after business hours, due to a shortage in staffing.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench says his current employees are overwhelmed after taking shifts trying to keep the doors open.

Most of Bench’s employees in the office are dispatchers, who are also responsible for answering phones, the radio, typing info into the computer and more besides answering the door.

The Sheriff says of the 4 dispatchers in the office, two of them are still in training.

If you’d like to apply to work the office, check out their website.