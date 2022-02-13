The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has announced the names of officers selected for promotion to the rank of corporal. Those promoted include Cpl. Hosea, Cpl. Jones, Cpl. Dickey, and Cpl. Martinelli, all from the Jail Division, as well as Cpl. Luttrell from the Criminal Division. The announcement, made on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, was met with dozens of supportive and congratulatory comments, as well as personal anecdotes about the work-ethic and professionalism of those promoted.

(Photo Courtesy of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page, 2022)