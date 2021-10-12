Pulaski Drug Bust Nets 7 Pounds Of Meth

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is in possession of 7 pounds of Methamphetamines and numerous weapons, after a drug bust over the weekend.

Officials say they searched a home in the 28000 block of Spring Road…where they found the drugs, estimated to be worth nearly $160,000.

A child in the home was also taken into custody by the Missouri Division of Family Services.

The Sheriff’s office says they expect charges will be filed soon and that the South-Central Drug Task Force helped in the investigation.