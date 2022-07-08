News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Pulaski Man Charged With Assault After Dousing Woman With Gasoline

ByReporter John Rogger

Jul 8, 2022 , ,

A Pulaski County man is charged with assault and resisting arrest.

According to the County Sheriff’s office, they say the man identified as Jeramiah Schiedel doused a woman in gasoline and barricaded himself inside a house.

Officials say it took about 6 hours of negotiations before they could enter the house.

Once inside, Schiedel hid his hands and refused to comply with deputies who eventually were forced to tase him.

Schiedel is currently being held in the Pulaski County jail on a $200,000 bond.

