A Pulaski man was injured in a two-vehicle traffic crash Thursday morning on Highway DD, east of Highway 17. The highway patrol report says 61-year-old David Durreman of Richland received minor injuries when another vehicle, driven by 42-year-Ryan Minard of Crocker, collided head-on with him. Minard reportedly lost control of his vehicle before sliding into the opposite lane causing the collision. Minard was not injured, but Durreman was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

