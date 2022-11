Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department are asking the assistance of the public in finding a wanted felon.

Officials say that Dawson Preble faces charges for multiple dangerous felony warrants from Pulaski County, Phelps County, Laclede County, and Probation and Parole.

Preble is known to frequent Richland/Laquey, Dixon St. Robert, and Lebanon areas.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement agency or 911.