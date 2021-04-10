News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Pulaski Sheriff Jimmy Bench Injured In Motorcycle Crash

Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench is recovering following a motorcycle accident on Friday.

The Sheriff’s office says Bench was working on the motorcycle and was test driving it near Rupert Road, about 5 miles south of Richland, when it had an issue and caused Bench to crash.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon for treatment.

The Highway Patrol says Bench was wearing a helmet.

 

****Additional info:

Today, Sheriff Jimmy Bench was involved in a motorcycle accident approximately a 1/4 mile from a location where he was working on the motorcycle.

As many know, Sheriff Bench was a prominent and well known mechanic for most of his life, sharing a shop working side by side with his father. While working on the motorcycle today, and test driving it in the area, the motorcycle malfunctioned and Sheriff Bench sustained injuries due to the motorcycle laying down.

Sheriff Bench was transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries and was last reported to be in good spirits. Sheriff Bench was wearing his helmet, which prevented worse injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the accident. Please join our Department in prayer for Sheriff Bench as he begins his recovery.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench would like to express his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support and prayers for his speedy recovery from the community following his motorcycle accident earlier today.

