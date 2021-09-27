Pulaski Sheriff Needs Help Locating Woman Who May Have Information On A Homicide

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman, who may have witnessed a homicide.

Officials say Cherie Kelley is known to travel through the Crocker, Dixon and St. Robert area and she may have information that could help with a death investigation out of Dixon.

The Pulaski County prosecutor filed a murder charge against one man in the death investigation so far.

Brandon Veasman faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mark Ethington, whose body was discovered at a building off route MM on September 17th.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office immediately.