News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Pulaski Sheriff Warns Of Fake Facebook Scam Targeting Area Residents

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 31, 2021 , , , , ,

Another fake scam is targeting residents across the Lake Region, specifically those in Pulaski County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a fake Facebook account is contacting people and requesting you send sensitive photos or videos.

Once that person receives them, they threaten to release those images unless you pay them large amounts of money.

The Pulaski Sheriff’s office says they’ve already launched multiple investigations into the scams and they are reminding residents to be cautious when dealing with accounts they may not recognize.

If you run across this person’s account, contact the Sheriff’s office immediately.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Local News Politics State News

Lake Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer Says Biden Admin Responsible For Sagging Economy

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News

Lake Regional Says You Should Focus On Your Personal Well-being For 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

Ryan Bridges Announces Run For Camden County Associate Circuit Judge

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Politics State News

Lake Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer Says Biden Admin Responsible For Sagging Economy

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News

Lake Regional Says You Should Focus On Your Personal Well-being For 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

Ryan Bridges Announces Run For Camden County Associate Circuit Judge

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Camden County EMA Moving Fast To Replace Old EAS System

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com