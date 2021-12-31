Another fake scam is targeting residents across the Lake Region, specifically those in Pulaski County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a fake Facebook account is contacting people and requesting you send sensitive photos or videos.

Once that person receives them, they threaten to release those images unless you pay them large amounts of money.

The Pulaski Sheriff’s office says they’ve already launched multiple investigations into the scams and they are reminding residents to be cautious when dealing with accounts they may not recognize.

If you run across this person’s account, contact the Sheriff’s office immediately.