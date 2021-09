The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is still looking for the girlfriend of Chris Cristoffer, a man arrested on Monday Morning.

They say Shayla Glasscock is known to frequent the St. Robert, Waynesville and Laquey areas and she’s wanted as a person of interest in the arrest.

Cristoffer is being held at the Pulaski County Jail on numerous felony warrants.

If you know of Glasscock’s whereabouts, you should contact them immediately.