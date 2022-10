Authorities and law enforcement in Pulaski County are asking help in order to identify the human skull of a child found nine years ago.

It was discovered back in 2013 near the intersection of Highway 28 and Route D roughly 2 miles south of Dixon.

The skull is missing the lower jawbone, and was discovered on private property on the woods about 30 feet from the road.

The gender of the child and how long the victim has been dead is unknown at this time.