The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is on the hunt for a man who’s wanted for multiple warrants.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench says Billy Catron JR has warrants in several counties and he’s known to frequent the areas of Crocker and Iberia.

He’s described as a white man, 42-years-old with a light beard, standing 6 foot 2 and weighing around 200 pounds.

If you see him, or you have any information about him, contact your local police department or sheriff’s office immediately.