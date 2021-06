Trouble for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say they have received notice their main dispatch number is being used to call residents with scam messages.

The office says the scammers claim they have warrants and must pay over the phone to cancel the warrant.

Police say they do not call you over the phone for warrant information nor do they accept payment over the phone and to simply hang up.

The number being used will appear as 573-774-6196.