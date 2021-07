They’re adding a new event to Pumkin Chunkin Palooza later this year.

Organizers say Pumkin Chunkin Palooza’s Got Talent will now be a part of one of the Lake Area’s biggest fall festivals.

The talent competition will begin at 6 o’clock, Saturday night September 25th of the Ozarks Amphitheater.

The first place winner will pocket $5-thousand dollars and entries are being accepted now through August 20th.