Pursuit Ends With Vehicle Going Over a Cliff; Suspect Arrested

A Warrenton, Missouri man faces multiple charges after a pursuit that ended in the lake area. 33-year old Darrell Matlock led authorities on a chase that ended with his vehicle going over a bluff in Camden County. Sgt. Scott White says the chase ended in the area of El Terra Drive. The Patrol’s helicopter responded and located Matlock hiding behind a residence. After the crash, Matlock was released for medical treatment. He faces charges including speeding, careless & imprudent driving involving a crash, DWI-drugs, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and more. A total of 10 different charges are being recommended by the Highway Patrol.