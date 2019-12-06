Pursuit in Miller County Ends in Crash, Injuring Four

An early-morning crash in Miller County sends four people to the hospital. The accident happened shortly before 3am Friday and began with a pursuit by law enforcement. It involved just one vehicle that the Highway Patrol says was being chased by the Miller County Sheriff’s office when the driver lost control on Cotton Road near Barnhardt Drive. The vehicle overturned and landed on it top. The driver is identified as 22-year old Preston Cash of Sedalia. He and two others – 19 year olds Zackery Lage of Strafford and Sydney Smoot of Eldon – suffered moderate injuries. 35-year old Douglas Cornelius of Eldon was seriously injured. None were wearing seatbelts. All four were taken to Lake Regional.