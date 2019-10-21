Pursuit Leads to Crash, Injuries

An Eldon woman is one of two people hurt in a wreck while trying to evade authorities in Cole County. The accident happened Sunday night just before midnight on Oakland Road. According to the Highway Patrol, the vehicle was involved in a pursuit when the driver failed to negotiate a curve north of West Brazito Road. The vehicle ran off the roadway and hit several rocks before coming to a rest in a creek. The driver, 45-year old Jeffery Barlow of Eugene, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The passenger in the vehicle, 23-year old Tasha Scott of Eldon, was taken to Lake Regional with moderate injuries.