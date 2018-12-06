News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Pursuit Suspect Waives Hearing in Morgan County

By Leave a Comment

The 18-year-old from Belton facing felony charges from a multi-county pursuit through the Lake Area will stand trial on charges stemming from incidents, allegedly, occurring while the pursuit was going through Morgan County. Kayondez Avalo appeared on Wednesday, in custody, in Morgan County waiving his preliminary hearing and bounding the case over to the circuit court. Avalo is charged in Morgan County with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Avalo is also charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in Miller County…that’s where the pursuit began after the 18-year-old stole a pickup truck at gunpoint near Eldon. Avalo led authorities through parts of Miller, Morgan and Moniteau Counties before, eventually, being stopped when his vehicle spun into a ditch near Sedalia in Pettis County. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a handgun and three pounds of what was described as “high-grade” marijuana. Avalo is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $150-thousand cash-only bond while his bond in Miller County is set at $200,000.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!