Pursuit Suspect Waives Hearing in Morgan County

The 18-year-old from Belton facing felony charges from a multi-county pursuit through the Lake Area will stand trial on charges stemming from incidents, allegedly, occurring while the pursuit was going through Morgan County. Kayondez Avalo appeared on Wednesday, in custody, in Morgan County waiving his preliminary hearing and bounding the case over to the circuit court. Avalo is charged in Morgan County with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Avalo is also charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in Miller County…that’s where the pursuit began after the 18-year-old stole a pickup truck at gunpoint near Eldon. Avalo led authorities through parts of Miller, Morgan and Moniteau Counties before, eventually, being stopped when his vehicle spun into a ditch near Sedalia in Pettis County. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a handgun and three pounds of what was described as “high-grade” marijuana. Avalo is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $150-thousand cash-only bond while his bond in Miller County is set at $200,000.