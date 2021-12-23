A push is underway to legalize the use of recreational Marijuana for Missourians age 21 and older.

A group known as Legal Missouri 2022 is currently gathering signatures statewide to get it on the upcoming ballot, so Missouri voters can make the decision.

Officials with the group say it would provide a clean slate for residents who’ve been previously convicted of low-level a nonviolent Marijuana offense, something they believe is wasting the time of law enforcement and courtrooms who need the time for more serious cases.

In order to get it on the ballot, the group must gather about 170-thousand signatures by May 8th.