Push To Save Grand Auglaize Bridge Continues

With the announcement last week that the Grand Auglaize Bridge, in Brumley, has been placed on the Missouri 2021 Places in Peril List, the effort continues to, ultimately, save the historic structure…

“Keep all it’s historical significance, and try to find the funds to reopen it for use” says MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch.

He goes on to tell KRMS News that it’s now a case of coming up with funding for work to be done on the bridge, more commonly referred to as the “swinging bridge”… “That particular bridge is inspected, you know, every year. And eventually it was deemed closed, due to concerns we saw on the bridge.”

Also joining the effort are the council of local governments a not-for-profit group by the name of “Save the Historic Brumley Swinging Bridge.”

The bridge was constructed nearly 100 years ago by Ozarks Bridge builder Joe Dice, some of who’s structures continue to stand today in Warsaw, Camdenton and other areas around the Lake.