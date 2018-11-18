Putting California “Camp Fire” in Perspective

There’s no doubt you’ve heard, at least, something about the wild fires and, specifically, the Camp Fire plaguing California over the past few weeks. The fire has consumed over 220 square miles taking with it, along the way, hundreds of buildings and killing dozens of people. But how can that be put in perspective for those of us in the LakeArea? Lake Ozark Fire District Training Officer David Woodward says the size of the Camp Fire can be compared to being equal to what makes up the greater Lake of the Ozarks stretching from south of Eldon to near Camdenton. The California devastation, of course, includes much more infrastructure than what we have at the Lake. Woodward encourages those who wish to help to find a legitimate agency collecting for the cause…that, and perhaps, to toss up a prayer for those affected in California.