News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

PWC Accidents Result in Injuries Saturday, Sunday

By Leave a Comment

An outing on a personal watercraft is cut short by a trip to the emergency room for a St. Charles man. The Highway Patrol says it happened around 7:00 Saturday evening in Pogue Hollow Cove near the 17-mile mark. 24-year-old Connor Jansen hit rough water, was thrown into the air and came back down impacting the PWC before falling into the water. Jansen was wearing a safety device and suffered moderate injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional.

A second PWC accident that took place Sunday resulted in a possible broken hip to the operator.  Full details of that accident have not yet been officially released as of time of this publication.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!