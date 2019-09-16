PWC Accidents Result in Injuries Saturday, Sunday

An outing on a personal watercraft is cut short by a trip to the emergency room for a St. Charles man. The Highway Patrol says it happened around 7:00 Saturday evening in Pogue Hollow Cove near the 17-mile mark. 24-year-old Connor Jansen hit rough water, was thrown into the air and came back down impacting the PWC before falling into the water. Jansen was wearing a safety device and suffered moderate injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional.

A second PWC accident that took place Sunday resulted in a possible broken hip to the operator. Full details of that accident have not yet been officially released as of time of this publication.