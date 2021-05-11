PWC Destroyed Following Boat Crash At The 14-Mile Marker

A Kansas City man is recovering after a boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks near the 14 mile marker.

The Missouri Highway Patrol Water division says there was as collision between a personal watercraft and a tritoon.

Investigators say 27-year-old Maurice Jackson went into the path of the larger boat before 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The Patrol says Jackson was ejected from the PWC, which was totaled in the crash.

Jackson had minor injuries and he was wearing a life jacket.

The driver of the tritoon, also from Kansas City, was not injured.