A 40-year-old from Sheldon, Missouri, is lucky to escape with only minor injuries after being ejected from the personal watercraft he was riding when it blew up.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened late Monday morning at the State Park Marina on Stockton Lake.

Justin Million had just returned to the PWC after taking a break and attempted to start the PWC when it blew up.

Million was wearing a life jacket and was taken to a hospital in Lamar.