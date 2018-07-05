PWC Hit-and-Run Accident

A hit-and-run involving two personal watercraft resulted in injuries to a Des Moines, Iowa, man. The highway patrol’s water patrol division reports that it happened early Wednesday afternoon near the one mile mark of the main channel when 21-year-old Kurt Foust was idling and was hit from behind by another PWC. The unidentified operator of that PWC took off from the scene while Foust suffered minor injuries. He refused treatment at the scene.