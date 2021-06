One person has minor injuries after hitting a large wake on Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Highway Patrol’s water division, 43-year-old Nicholas Jeffries of Burlington Iowa, was traveling upstream at the 19 Mile Mark of the Osage Arm.

While attempting to jump a large wake, his 2019 Yahama PWC became airborne and he was injured when it slammed into the water.

He was taken to Lake Regional for treatment.