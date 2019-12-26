Quiet Holiday for Highway Patrol

It appears to have been a quiet holiday on the roads for the Troop F of the Highway Patrol. They handled one accident in the lake area. It happened on Highway 54 in Camden County on Christmas Day and resulted in minor injuries to one person. They also arrested an Iberia woman Christmas night. 21-year old Angel Fagre was taken to the Miller County jail where she was ordered held on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had two outstanding warrants from Maries County. Statewide, there were at least two fatal accidents handled by the patrol. Both occurred Christmas day. One was in Lincoln County, the other was in Jefferson County.