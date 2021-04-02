News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Race For Camdenton Mayor Coming Down To The Wire

By

The race for Mayor of Camdenton will be decided in less than a week.

Current mayor John McNabb talked about why he should deserves another term at a Lake-wide Candidate Forum in Linn Creek.

“In my time as Mayor we’ve issued 291 business licenses. We have raised the average Police Officer’s salary, that person is now making almost $6,500 a year more than when I became Mayor” says McNabb.

He also points to the success of a groundbreaking ceremony for a new, 13-thousand square-foot Veteran’s clinic for Camdenton.

Camdenton Mayoral candidate Matt Gray is running on his commitment to limited government “when people start saying the Government needs to do this, to get business, and I think the Government needs to stay out of business owner’s way. If they want to come, they’ll come.”

Camdenton mayoral candidates Dan Ousley and Steve Eden were also at the forum held at Seven Springs Winery in Linn Creek.

Candidate Kristopher Keeth did not attend.

