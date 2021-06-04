Racers Ready For Lake Race 2021

The racers are in town for Lake Race on Saturday, and they’re not only watching the water as they get prepared.

“We feel like meterologists….constantly watching the weather, the waves. There are apps out there like “wind finder” and things like that, which will tell you the amount of seconds in-between each wave and how big they are” says Myrick Coil with Performance Boat Center in Osage Beach, which races in the Super Stock class on Saturday.

He tells KRMS News he’s familiar with the competition he’ll be facing “STR Racing is really good. CR Racing is really good. I feel that we are really good. You know the boats, you know the crews.”

Coil says the water conditions will determine how he sets up his power boat Saturday….he also says he prefers racing in freshwater as opposed to saltwater.

Additionally, a new class of smaller, quicker Formula One powerboats will be racing in between the bigger Offshore Powerboats Saturday.

“What we wanted to do is inject the Formula one and the tri-halls into the program, and we can race in-between the downtimes of the offshore boats…so when a fan comes in now, they’re going to see action from 11 in the morning until 5 o’clock at night” says Tim Seebold with NGK Spark Plugs F 1 Powerboat Championship Series.

He tells KRMS News the Formula One boats can go zero to 100 miles an hour in 5 seconds “top speed is about 120, and they’ll pull anywhere from 5 to 6 G’s in an 180 degree corner.”

You can catch live coverage of Lake Race on News / Talk KRMS AM 1150, 97.5 and 103.3 FM and also streaming online at KRMS-Radio-dot-com.

KRMS TV will be televising the races Saturday.