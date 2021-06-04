News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Racers Ready For Lake Race 2021

By

The racers are in town for Lake Race on Saturday, and they’re not only watching the water as they get prepared.

“We feel like meterologists….constantly watching the weather, the waves. There are apps out there like “wind finder” and things like that, which will tell you the amount of seconds in-between each wave and how big they are” says Myrick Coil with Performance Boat Center in Osage Beach, which races in the Super Stock class on Saturday.

He tells  KRMS News he’s familiar with the competition he’ll be facing “STR Racing is really good. CR Racing is really good. I feel that we are really good. You know the boats, you know the crews.”

Coil says the water conditions will determine how he sets up his power boat Saturday….he also says he prefers racing in freshwater as opposed to saltwater.

Additionally, a new class of smaller, quicker Formula One powerboats will be racing in between the bigger Offshore Powerboats Saturday.

“What we wanted to do is inject the Formula one and the tri-halls into the program, and we can race in-between the downtimes of the offshore boats…so when a fan comes in now, they’re going to see action from 11 in the morning until 5 o’clock at night” says Tim Seebold with NGK Spark Plugs F 1 Powerboat Championship Series.

He tells KRMS News the Formula One boats can go zero to 100 miles an hour in 5 seconds “top speed is about 120, and they’ll pull anywhere from 5 to 6 G’s in an 180 degree corner.”

You can catch live coverage of Lake Race on News / Talk KRMS AM 1150, 97.5 and 103.3 FM and also streaming online at KRMS-Radio-dot-com.

KRMS TV will be televising the races Saturday.

 

Filed Under: Entertainment, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com